NBWs against 12 protesters who ‘attacked’ UP cops

THE VARANASI police have obtained non-bailable warrants (NBW) against 12 protesters, who were earlier booked for agitating without permission and violating prohibitory orders, on charges of allegedly attacking policemen during a demonstration against the new citizenship law and NRC at Beniyabagh Ground on January 23. Police had used force to disperse the gathered crowd.

After lodging the case and arresting six persons, the police had also released pictures of 19 protesters announcing a reward of Rs 5,000 each for information leading to their arrest. Police had then claimed that the protesters gathered for the agitation without permission and violated prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144.

Meanwhile, a group of women began a protest against the CAA and NRC at Deoband in Saharanpur district Monday night even as government sources said officials in all the districts have been put on alert to ensure that people do not gather for such protests and to initiate stern action those found organising such agitations. SHOs of all the police stations have been directed to stay alert and to not allow gatherings for protest, sources added.

Apart from Varanasi, police dispersed protesters, including women, in Etawah and Rae Bareli using force, minutes after they gathered to stage protest against CAA and NRC, and lodged FIRs in both incidents. The police have so far registered 10 cases against protesters, including six in Lucknow against the women sitting in at Ghanta Ghar and Gomti Nagar while others have been lodged in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Etawah and Rae Bareli.

Police force has been deployed round-the-clock at both the protest sites in Lucknow where protesters had earlier alleged that police tried to take away blankets, poured water on bonfires and did not allow to put up tents. The Lucknow police, however, denied all the allegations.

The Varanasi police, in connection with January 23 incident, had registered an FIR against 32 named and 600 unidentified persons under relevant sections of IPC which includes 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) at the Chowk police station. Six persons were arrested from the spot and sent to jail. Within an hour, police used force to disperse the crowd.

On the same day, police released photographs of 19 persons, who were found to be present at the site, and sought information about their whereabouts, offering a reward of Rs 5,000.

“On the basis of evidence, which includes WhatsApp messages shared by people asking to reach the protest venue, we identified 12 persons involved in the violence. We also scrutinised photographs and videos of the protest. Among the 12 persons, a few are those whose photographs were released earlier by the police. We have obtained NBW against 12 persons and raids are on to trace them,” said Circle Officer, Dashashwamedh Ghat (Varanasi), Preeti Tripathi.

She said that the 12 persons include local resident Srishti Kashyap, who was “found to be one of the organisers”.

According to the police, a group of people, including women, gathered at the Beniyabagh Ground to stage protest. Senior police officers reached the spot after receiving information. On seeing the police force, a large number of people reached the ground and allegedly started pelting stones. The police then used mild force to disperse the crowd.

