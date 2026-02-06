3 year after it was notified to offset Panna deforestation, NBWL panel approves irrigation project on 272 ha in Durgavati tiger reserve

The standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) has recommended approval for the diversion of about 272 hectares of forest for the Kopra medium irrigation project in the core area of the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, which was notified in 2023 to compensate for the loss of over 100 sq km of tiger habitat due to the Ken Betwa river-linking project.

As part of the project, irrigation reservoirs will be constructed within the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve, along the Byarma River and the Kopra River. It aims to provide irrigation for domestic use and 9,900 hectares under Rabi crops in Sagar district, and 13 villages will be submerged. In lieu of the diversion of 272 hectares of forest land, 310 hectares of revenue land within the tiger reserve will be reserved for compensatory afforestation.

The tiger reserve serves as habitat for tigers within its boundaries and for those dispersing through the landscape. Their movements may be affected by the proposed development, as the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) noted in its comments on the proposal, according to official documents.

The Kopra River is a tributary of the Sonar River and contributes to the region’s wetland and riparian ecosystem, NTCA said.

Notified in 2023 and spread over 2,339.12 sq km, the Durgavati tiger reserve was carved out of the Nauradehi wildlife sanctuary, and is home to tigers, leopards, hyena, sambar, sloth bear, among other species.

The project was approved in the SC-NBWL’s January 19 meeting, on the recommendation of a site inspection. The inspection was carried out by representatives from the NTCA, the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, the Wildlife Institute of India, the regional Bhopal office of the Union Environment Ministry, and the Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Division last September.

When the Ken-Betwa river-linking project was recommended in August 2016, the National Tiger Conservation Authority flagged concerns about the loss of over 100 sq km of tiger habitat due to forest diversion and submergence caused by the project’s dam. In light of this loss, it recommended integrating the Nauradehi, Rani Durgavati, and Ranipur wildlife sanctuaries in Uttar Pradesh into the Panna Tiger Reserve. The Veerangana Durgavati and Ranipur tiger reserves were notified in 2023 and 2022, respectively, in compliance with these conditions.

While approving the project, the SC-NBWL directed the Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Division to ensure that there is no damage to forests, wildlife, or their habitats, the minutes of the meeting show. According to the project details, the irrigation reservoirs will submerge 1,044.52 hectares, of which 716.62 hectares is private land, 59.90 hectares is government land, and 272 hectares is forest land within the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve.

When asked about the potential impacts of the project on the forest and wildlife, Subharanjan Sen, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Madhya Pradesh, said, “The project will submerge forests partially on the boundary of the tiger reserve and it would create a natural barrier to reduce grazing pressure. There is a sporadic presence of tigers in the area, and the creation of the reservoir may benefit the habitat.”

The inspection report noted that the project structures will serve as a natural barrier, restricting the entry of residents from border villages into the tiger reserve. “This will also prevent the damage caused to the farmers’ crops by wild animals”, the report stated.

It also noted that excessive, uncontrolled grazing is gradually leading to land and forest degradation. The project structures, located on the western border, will separate the tiger reserve from the revenue settlements for approximately 10 kilometres.