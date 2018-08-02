Ready to undertake projects of Amrapali group, NBCC tells SC; top court says present concrete proposal

The court has ordered attachment of the bank accounts and immovable properties of 40 subsidiary companies of the real estate group. The court has ordered attachment of the bank accounts and immovable properties of 40 subsidiary companies of the real estate group.

A day after the Supreme Court lashed out at The Amrapali Group of Companies, the National Buildings Construction Corporation (India) Ltd (NBCC) told the apex court that it’s ready to undertake projects of the embattled realtor group. On Wednesday, the court had rebuked the Amrapali group saying it was playing “fraud” and “dirty games” with them. The court has ordered attachment of the bank accounts and immovable properties of 40 subsidiary companies of the real estate group.

Today, NBCC, a government of India firm, was asked by the Supreme Court to place before it a concrete proposal within 30 days on how it can complete the projects of Amrapali. The realtor group is facing the top court’s displeasure over alleged diversion of Rs 2,765 crore collected from investors and delay in delivering flats to buyers. On Wednesday, a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit had expressed concern over the alleged diversion and asked the firm to produce details of all its bank accounts from 2008 till today.

The court today, also recalled its order directing Amrapali group to deposit Rs 250 crore, says its conduct is “wholly unfair” and “absolutely improper”, reports PTI. On Wednesday, the court had said the group has also not deposited Rs 250 crore as directed earlier and observed that “serious contempt has already been committed”. Senior advocate P S Patwalia, appearing for the group, had said three projects of the group were complete and would fetch around Rs 300 crore if sold.

Besides this, the SC today also took note of alleged diversion of Rs 2,765 crore by Amrapali Group, and asked auditor to give a report on this. The NBCC Chairman and Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs were yesterday asked to appear before the court on Thursday. They were asked to appear before the court to explain who had issued the advertisement inviting co-developers for doing the work related to Amrapali Group and under what circumstances the process was initiated. The court has expressed displeasure over the NBCC issuing advertisement without the court’s prior approval.

