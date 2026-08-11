Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini rules out alliance with SAD, says BJP’s tie-up is with people of Punjab

Ruling out a poll alliance with the SAD, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Monday said “the BJP’s alliance is with the people of Punjab”.

Saini’s statement comes amid speculation over a possible SAD-BJP alliance, following SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday.

He was addressing media after releasing monthly assistance to beneficiaries in Haryana under various schemes, was asked to comment on the meeting between the PM and the SAD chief last week and the possibility of an alliance between the two parties.

In response, Saini replied in Punjabi, “No, there is no such thing.” Saini said the PM is the voice of 140 crore people. “If anyone wants to meet him, his doors are open; anyone can meet. Political parties keep meeting him pertaining to various issues.”