Naxals, troopers exchange fire in Chhattisgarh forests

Security forces and naxals on Sunday exchanged fire at two locations in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region but no casualty was reported from either side, police said. The skirmishes took place in Narayanpur and Dantewada districts in the morning hours on the first day of the “martyrs’week” being observed by the ultras.

“In Narayanpur district, the gun-battle took place at around 11:30 am in the forest near Batumpara village under Orchha police station area when a joint team of security forces was out on a search operation,” Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P Told PTI.

He said a joint operation was launched on intelligence input that ultras were planning to carry out a major attack on security forces near Raynar-Batumpara area during the ongoing “martyrs week”. Naxals had laid an ambush with multiple IEDs near Batumpara, around 350 kms away from Raipur, he said.

“However, security forces spotted the naxal presence and tried to encircle them. Meanwhile, the naxals triggered two IED blasts and opened indiscriminate firing,” the DIG said, adding that the ultras fled after around 40 minutes of heavy firing taking advantage of rains. Nobody was injured in the skirmish from either side, he added.

In another incident, the encounter took place at around 8 am in the forest near Marjum village under Katekalyan police station area of Dantewada district, the DIG said. He said the blood stains found at the spot indicated that some naxals might have sustained injuries in the skirmish.

Maoist-related materials, including items of daily use, were recovered from the encounter spot, he added. Patrolling has been beefed up in the forest interiors of all seven districts of Bastar division in the view of the martyrs’week.

The DIG said security forces have already been continuously carrying out operations in core Maoist areas during the ongoing monsoon season. On Saturday, seven ultras, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar district.