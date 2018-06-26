After recent setbacks, Naxals may try brewing trouble ahead of Maharashtra’s monsoon session

Naxalites might try some subversive activities ahead of Maharashtra’s legislature’s monsoon session. (Representational) Naxalites might try some subversive activities ahead of Maharashtra’s legislature’s monsoon session. (Representational)

Naxalites may try to carry out major subversive activity during the monsoon session of the State Legislature beginning in Nagpur from July 4.

“We have intelligence inputs that they might carry out some spectacular activity to attract the attention during the monsoon session,” said a senior police official. “In rainy season, the Naxals generally keep quiet since movement in the forest becomes difficult due to rains. This time, however, they are under pressure to do something due to the tremendous setback they have received due to death of their 40 cadres in the twin police operations of April 23 and 24,” the official said.

Last year, ahead of the winter session of the State Legislature here, the Naxals had set fire to over 80 vehicles, mostly trucks, used to ferry iron ore from the Surjagad mine of the Llyod Metals company. For the first time ever, the second capital of the state is hosting the monsoon session. “The Naxals do carry out assessment of their performance in the region. Debacles are also assessed and responsibility fixed. In this case, in-charge of the South

Gadchiroli division of the CPI (Maoist), Narmada, is under pressure to show some results, failing which she may be demoted in the ranks,” the official said.

About what could be the possible action, the official said, “It could be a mass attack on a police post in the interior. They may come in a gathering of over 100. But we have much better firepower and manpower now at every post. So, they will not be successful.”

Asked about the post-April 23 thinking in the Naxal camp, the official said, “What we gather is that they are advised to avoid public contact since they have suffered due to a very pin-pointed information about the location and timing of their movement in the twin police operations. So, they are wary of undertaking any major activity without changing strategies.”

