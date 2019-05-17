Naxals call for ‘bandh’ in Gadchiroli on Sunday

Toggle Menu
"The ultras said in the banners that as a mark of protest against the encounter killings, a 'bandh' should be observed in Gadchiroli on May 19," the official said.

Naxals had put up banners in some villages in Etapalli tehsil of Gadchiroli on Wednesday night, in which they gave the ‘bandh’ call. (Representational image)
Naxals have called for a ‘bandh’ in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on May 19 to protest the killings of two fellow women in an encounter last month, police said.
The two women Naxals were killed in an encounter in Gunderwahi forest in Gadchiroli when commandos of C-60 squad, police’s anti-Naxal unit, was combing the area.
Ramco and Durva were carrying rewards of Rs 16 lakh and Rs 4 lakh on their heads respectively, police said.

