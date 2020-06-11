Naxals beat up two forest guards in Gadchiroli, set files on fire

The previous such incident, when Naxals attacked a Forest department staffer, had occurred in 2017. (Representational) The previous such incident, when Naxals attacked a Forest department staffer, had occurred in 2017. (Representational)

NAXALITES assaulted two forest guards at Gatta-Jambia in Gadchiroli district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, according to police.

“A group of about 15-20 Naxals entered the forest office around 12.30-1 am and tied a cloth around the eyes of the two forest guards who were sleeping there. They later beat them up and set fire to the files,” Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade told The Indian Express.

The previous such incident, when Naxals attacked a Forest department staffer, had occurred in 2017.

“The motive wasn’t clear. It’s possible that the Naxals are frustrated that they haven’t been able to do anything during their tactical counter-offensive campaign period. So, they probably tried to create some sensation,” said Balkawade.

