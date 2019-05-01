Naxalites set fire to 29 vehicles deployed for road work in Gadchiroli

Toggle Menu
This is the second biggest incident of arson by Naxalites in Gadhchiroli. In 2016, the Naxals had burnt 80 vehicles engaged at the Lloyd Metals and Energy Limiteds iron ore mine at Surjagadh in Etapalli tahsil. Last year, in Dhanora tahsil, Naxals had burnt 18 vehicles.

Naxalites set fire to 29 vehicles deployed for road work in Kurkheda tahsil of Gadchiroli district past Tuesday midnight. Additional Superintendent of Police Hari Balaji told The Indian Express, “there are varying reports about the number of Naxals involved in the act. But information is that a group comprising anything between 40 to 100 Naxals had come to the Dadapur village and set fire to 29 vehicles that included a tar plant, trailer, and tippers.”

Some reports put the number of vehicles at 36.

The road work was on between Purada and Malewada villages. The Naxals had observed a Martyrs week till April 29 to commemorate the loss of 40 caders near Kasanasur village in Etapalli tahsil last year on April 22.

Reports say the vehicles belonged to Amar Infrastructure Company Ltd from Chhattisgarh.

