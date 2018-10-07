Naxalism will be eliminated from India in 3 years: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said, “Kashmir is ours, it was ours and it will be ours. No power of the world can snatch it from us. (File) Rajnath Singh said, “Kashmir is ours, it was ours and it will be ours. No power of the world can snatch it from us. (File)

Left Wing Extremism (LWE) will be eliminated from the country in about three years time, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Lucknow on Sunday.

“The day is not far, maybe in a time period of 1-2 or 3 years, that the LWE will be wiped out from the country and this would happen due to your (CRPF) determination, courage, and hard work and that of the state police forces,” said Singh.

Speaking at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp, the union minister highlighted that districts affected by Naxal violence in the country have come down to about 10-12 as compared to 126 some time back.

The minister said the force has killed 131 Maoists and militants this year while it has apprehended 1,278 of them and has affected 58 surrenders during the same time.

Speaking about Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said, “Kashmir is ours, it was ours and it will be ours. No power of the world can snatch it from us.”

He also lauded the troops’ works in counterpoising Kashmiri youths who had been drawn into militancy. He said RAF’s action should be rapid and quick but never “reckless.” However, “if any person indulges in any terrorist activity, no power in the world can stop you [CRPF] from neutralizing that person,” Singh added.

RAF is a specialised wing of CRPF with a strength of just over 1000 personnel. It deals with riots, crowd control, rescue and relief, and other related unrest situations with non-lethal weapons like pump action guns, tear smoke grenade launchers.

It was raised and made fully operational in October, 1992. It has ten battalions (of about 10,000) based in various parts of the country in order to cut down response time to counter an incident of trouble.

(With PTI inputs)

