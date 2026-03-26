Naxalism on its last legs, what happens to 200-plus police camps in Chhattisgarh?

Over the last decade, security forces have set up more than 200 police camps, including Forward Base Camps, to address the security vacuum in Bastar, which comprises seven districts and is larger than Kerala.

With only 35-40 Maoist cadres left in the border areas of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, Home Minister Vijay Sharma said over 200 police camps set up to plug the security vacuum will be repurposed for policing, schools, hospitals and other development needs.

With a few days left for the March 31 deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eradicate Left Wing Extremism (LWE), Sharma, along with senior police officers, addressed a press conference in Jagdalpur in Bastar district, outlining progress and the region’s future.

On the occasion, senior Maoist commander Papa Rao, among the last remaining top leaders of the insurgency, formally surrendered along with 17 other cadres. Their surrender, announced Tuesday, took place under the state government’s “Poona Margem” (from rehabilitation to social reintegration) initiative.