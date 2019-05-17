Naxal pamphlet claims May 1 Gadchiroli attack was to avenge ‘police atrocities’

Naxalites have issued a pamphlet saying they had carried out the blast on May 1 in Kurkheda tehsil of Gadchiroli district to avenge the “police atrocities” evidenced by last year’s Kasnasur ambush, in which 40 cadres were killed, and April 27 “fake” encounter of senior Naxal cadre Ramko.

Ramko Narote, member of Gadchiroli divisional committee of CPI (Maoist) and her accomplice Shilpa Durva were killed in what police claimed to be a regular encounter near Gundurwahi village in Bhamragad tehsil.

The pamphlet issued by the western sub-zonal bureau of CPI (Maoist) has also stated that the government has put many pro-people and intellectual leaders in jail in the name of urban Naxalism.

“The Brahminical fascist government led by Devendra Fadnavis is milking the Gadchiroli’s natural resources like iron ore after coming to power. When prior oppose it, the police oppresses them. Officials and police are creating hurdles in the way of tribals taking benefit of PESA provisions” the pamphlet alleges, adding, “we will continue to oppose them tooth and nail.”

The Naxals have called upon the people to observe bandh on May 19.