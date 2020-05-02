Maharashtra: Senior Naxal cadre killed in Gadchiroli encounter

This cadre is the second Naxalite to have been killed in encounters this year so far. (Representational image) This cadre is the second Naxalite to have been killed in encounters this year so far. (Representational image)

A senior Naxal cadre was killed in an encounter with Gadchiroli police near Jaravandi village on Saturday evening.

Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde told The Indian Express, “We had information about a group of 20 Naxals from Kasansur dalam was camping near Jaravandi, so we launched an operation. The encounter took place around 4 pm and we recovered the body of 48-year old Surjanakka, who was a member of the Gadchiroli divisional committee of CPI (Maoist).”

“Surjanakka had joined the Naxal movement in 1988 and was the wife of CPI(Maoist) Central Committee member Devji. She was involved in 144 crimes including ambushes on police, civilian murders etc,” Balkawde added.

The police have recovered an AK-47 and a lot of explosives from the spot.

Surjanakka is the second Naxalite to have been killed in encounters this year so far. The Naxal movement has received a big jolt with her death as she is the third DVC (divisional committee) rank cadre it lost this year. Earlier DVC member Vilas Kolha had surrendered while another DVC member Dinkar Gota was arrested by the police.

