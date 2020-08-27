Naxal killed in police encounter in Gadchiroli

With this, Gadchiroli police have eliminated four Naxals so far this year. (Representational)

A woman Naxal was killed in an encounter with police in Gadchiroli on Wednesday.

A press note issued by Gadchiroli police said, “An encounter ensued between a C60 commando party of Gadchiroli police in the Dolanda village jungle in Jaravandi police outpost area around 2 pm on Wednesday after a group of Naxals opened fire at the party, which was on an anti-Naxal operation. Police retaliated leading to Naxals fleeing the spot. Later, dead body of a woman Naxal was found on the spot. A lot of Naxal material was also recovered.”

With this, Gadchiroli police have eliminated four Naxals so far this year. However, Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde said, “We now have confirmation about three Naxals being killed in the Poyarkothi encounter in Bhamragad tahsil on May 17, where our two jawans were martyred. We hadn’t announced it since we got the information from six local militiamen of Naxals we arrested last week. So, the overall number of Naxals killed this year has gone up to seven.”

