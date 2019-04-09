BJP convoy attacked by Naxals in Dantewada; MLA Bhima Mandavi, four others killed

Five people, including BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, were killed on Tuesday in a Naxal attack in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used by the Naxals in the attack that took place at Nakulnar in the district.

Advertising

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has called a high-level meeting in Raipur.

The attack took place between Kuakonta and Shyamgiri hills when the escort vehicle of the state police was targetted with the IED. Four personnel of the Chhattisgarh Police were killed in the attack. A reinforcement party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was rushed to the spot.

Mandavi, a sitting MLA, from Dantewada was the only BJP legislator among 12 in the Bastar region. The 11 other MLAs are from the Congress. A preliminary report suggests that an ambush was set up by the Naxals to target the convoy.

Advertising

The attack comes months after a Doordarshan journalist and two police personnel were killed while two others injured in an ambush by Naxals in the Aranpur sector of Dantewada district.

The attack is being seen as a clear call by the Naxals to boycott the Lok Sabha polls which are scheduled to be held in three phases in Chhattisgarh. The election in the Bastar region is to be held in the first [phase on April 11.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)