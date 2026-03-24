Papa Rao, Bastar’s last standing Naxal leader, set to surrender

The development comes a week before the March 31 deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for eradicating Left Wing Extremism from the country. (File Photo)

Papa Rao, a senior Naxal leader who was active for nearly 30 years in Chhattisgarh, will surrender before the security forces, state Home Minister Vijay Sharma said on Tuesday. The development comes a week before the March 31 deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for eradicating Left Wing Extremism from the country.

“I have spoken with Papa Rao ji. Out of his team of 21 members, 12 to 14 are surrendering with weapons, including six AK-47s,” Sharma said.

Suspected to be between 55 and 60 years of age, Papa Rao is a school dropout who joined the Naxal movement in 1997. He is believed to have been involved in conspiracies to carry out several major Naxal attacks.