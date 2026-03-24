Papa Rao, Bastar’s last standing Naxal leader, set to surrender

Rao has 45 cases against him, including in connection with the biggest Naxal attack in Tadmetla in 2010, when 76 jawans were killed in an ambush.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurMar 24, 2026 02:11 PM IST
The development comes a week before the March 31 deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for eradicating Left Wing Extremism from the country.The development comes a week before the March 31 deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for eradicating Left Wing Extremism from the country. (File Photo)
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Papa Rao, a senior Naxal leader who was active for nearly 30 years in Chhattisgarh, will surrender before the security forces, state Home Minister Vijay Sharma said on Tuesday. The development comes a week before the March 31 deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for eradicating Left Wing Extremism from the country.

“I have spoken with Papa Rao ji. Out of his team of 21 members, 12 to 14 are surrendering with weapons, including six AK-47s,” Sharma said.

Suspected to be between 55 and 60 years of age, Papa Rao is a school dropout who joined the Naxal movement in 1997. He is believed to have been involved in conspiracies to carry out several major Naxal attacks.

Also Read | How did India’s Maoist insurgency collapse, and can it rise again?

Superintendent of Police for Bijapur district, Jeetendra Kumar Yadav, said that Rao has 45 cases against him, including in connection with the biggest Naxal attack in Tadmetla in 2010, when 76 jawans were killed in an ambush. He was also involved in the last major attack by Naxals in January 2025, where eight security personnel and a civilian driver were killed in Ambeli, Bijapur.

Additional Director General, Naxal Operations, Vivekanand Sinha, said, “He was the last important Naxal leader left in the outfit in Chhattisgarh.” Rao has a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his arrest.

Rao is a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), the highest state-level body of the banned CPI (Maoist). He is also the secretary of the South Bastar Zonal Bureau Committee and in charge of the West Bastar Divisional Committee of the party.

Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

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