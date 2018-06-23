Naxal carrying Rs 3 lakh reward surrenders in Chhattisgarh

Dhaniram Gavde turned himself in before Kondagaon SP Abhishek Pallav, citing his disillusionment with the “hollow” ideology of the Naxal movement (Representational Image) Dhaniram Gavde turned himself in before Kondagaon SP Abhishek Pallav, citing his disillusionment with the “hollow” ideology of the Naxal movement (Representational Image)

A Naxal leader, carrying a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head, surrendered today in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district, police said. Dhaniram Gavde turned himself in before Kondagaon SP Abhishek Pallav, citing his disillusionment with the “hollow” ideology of the Naxal movement, Kondagaon Additional Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Nag told PTI.

The 28-year-old was also impressed by the provisions of the state government’s surrendered rehabilitation policy, he said.

Gavde, who hails from Amabeda area of Kanker district, was active as a “deputy commander” of Badgaon LOS (local operation squad). He was also a key member of reconnaissance team of Maoists, the officer said.

He was allegedly involved in several deadly Naxal attacks on police teams in the area, Nag said, adding he was carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head.

Gavde will be provided facilities as per norms of the surrendered rehabilitation policy, the ASP said.

