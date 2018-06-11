Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother booked for objectionable FB post, hurting religious sentiments

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother charged under section 153A of the IPC. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother charged under section 153A of the IPC.

An FIR has been registered against Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui for allegedly posting an objectionable post on Facebook and hurting religious sentiments on Sunday. The complaint against Ayazuddin Siddiqui was filed by the Hindu Yuva Vahini members. According to the police, Ayazuddin posted a comment with an objectionable photo of a Hindu God.

Ayazuddin, however, rejected all charges and said he had confronted a man who had posted a “derogatory picture” on social media. “A man posted a derogatory pic of Lord Shiva. I confronted him about it and wrote you shouldn’t share posts that can hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. Instead, a case was filed against me. Charges should be investigated,” he told ANI.

“The FIR was registered on the complaint given to us. I saw the post and all Ayazuddin had done was posting a sensible comment on a post that was against a religious community. However he posted the comment with an objectionable photo and that came into the notice of the complainants,” Budhana circle officer (CO) Hari Ram Yadav said.

Yadav added that the FIR has been registered under the section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth) of the IPC and page in which the post was made appears to be with a fake Facebook ID.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Vahini activists also staged a protest in Budhana, demanding strict action against Ayazuddin, reported PTI.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui hails from Budhana town of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh. He is the eldest of his eight siblings and his family continues to stay in Budhana.

(With ENS inputs)

