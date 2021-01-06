Punjab: 3 of a family found dead, probe on

In a shocking incident, three members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in village Malpur Arkan of district Nawanshahr on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The deceased included Jeet Ram (80), his wife Chano Devi (78) and their daughter Yamuna Devi (45).

The three had consumed some poisonous substance, sources said. Police, however, are yet to ascertain the cause of the death.

It is also learnt that Yamuna was to get married during this weekend and on Tuesday morning, when the villagers and people from the groom’s side came to their house and knocked the door there was no response from inside. Later, villagers broke open the door and saw them dead.

Villagers said that the family was quite poor and the elderly couple was bed ridden and their daughter was taking care of them. The couple had 8 children including 7 daughters and one son. Six daughters were married and only son died some years back. Now relatives and villagers wanted to solemnise the marriage of Yamuna, who was not willing due to her old parents, said sources.

Police said that no suicide note was recovered and the matter is being investigated.