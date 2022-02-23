After ED arrests Nawab Malik, Mamata Banerjee speaks to Sharad Pawar, expresses support

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and expressed her support.

The NCP leader was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the money laundering case against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Stepping out of the ED office after questioning, Malik told reporters “Ladenge, jeetenge, sab ko expose karenge. (Will fight, win and expose everyone)”.

He was taken to J J Hospital for a medical checkup, following which he was brought to a special court. Malik’s lawyers have sought time to speak to him.

One of the charges the ED is investigating against Malik — initially leveled by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis — is a property deal that Malik had entered into. There are allegations that the property was allegedly bought by Malik from an aide of Dawood Ibrahim at a price lower than its prevailing market rate.

ED is probing a Rs 80 lakh payment by Nawab Malik to Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, to acquire a 3-acre land in Kurla. Out of this Rs 80 lakh, around Rs 25 lakh was paid through cheque and Rs 55 lakh in cash.