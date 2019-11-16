Navy’s ultra-modern P-8I MR aircraft successfully completes mission

A P-8I Maritime Reconnaissance (MR) aircraft Friday successfully undertook an operational mission from Naval Air Enclave (NAE) in Cochin.

According to a defence press release, this is for the first time after the inauguration of Naval Taxi Link connecting NAE Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) in August this year that a defence mission has been undertaken. The aircraft successfully completed an operational turn round at NAE, Cochin, as part of the mission.

This has validated the capability of NAE, Cochin, to support the wide-bodied P-8I operations, and would bolster the endurance and reach of the fighter plane in undertaking maritime reconnaissance missions in the Indian Ocean.

The mission has also endorsed CIALs commitment to mutual support and cooperation with the Indian Navy, the defence press release said.