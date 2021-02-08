Navyman burnt in Palghar took loan, borrowed money to invest in stock market: Police

THE PALGHAR police, investigating the mysterious kidnapping and death of Navy’s Leading Seaman Surajkumar Dubey, have found that he had taken a personal loan of Rs 8 lakh from his bank in addition to Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9 lakh from a colleague and his would-be in-laws. He got engaged last month, the police said.

The police said that Dubey, who was allegedly kidnapped from Chennai on January 30 and set ablaze on a hillock in Dahanu on Friday, had taken the money to invest in the stock market through two stock broking firms.

Apart from that, the police found that in addition to his two mobiles phones, a third mobile phone was also used by Dubey to exclusively transact in shares, something that his family was unaware about.

The police further found that he had just Rs 392 in the two savings accounts that he had. The police are investigating the financial angle to see if it was linked to the incident in any way.

Under suspicion are also the nearly 13 phone calls Dubey had received in Jharkhand in which he was asked when he would be reaching Chennai, an officer said.

SP (Palghar) Datta Shinde told The Indian Express, “We have found that he had taken a personal loan of Rs 8 lakh from a bank. Apart from that he had taken Rs 5.75 lakh from a colleague and his to-be in-laws had given him Rs 9 lakh as well. We believe the money was used to transact in shares.”

Sources said that Dubey’s colleague had been demanding his money back and the deceased had assured him that he would soon clear his debt.

Shinde further added that they have found Dubey had a third cellphone that his family was unaware about. He used this phone for carrying out his stock market transactions. The police have also found that he had received 13 phone calls before he left for Chennai asking him when he would be reaching there. “We are trying to get details about who uses that number,” an officer said.

The officer added that when they checked his two bank accounts, he had Rs 302 in one while Rs 90 in another. The rest of the money had been debited to two share trading firms that invested his money in the share market. The police have also found that after he joined the Navy in 2013, Dubey was first posted to Orissa, then Mumbai before being shifted to Coimbatore in 2019.

When the police spoke to Dubey before he succumbed to the burn injuries he sustained, he had told them that three men kidnapped him from outside Chennai airport, kept him in Chennai for three days before driving him down to Palghar in a white SUV. He said that they demanded Rs 10 lakh ransom from him and set him ablaze at a hillock in Palghar.

Dubey succumbed to the injuries on Friday after giving his statement to the Palghar police. The police are verifying his statement.

An officer said that 10 teams comprising 100 police personnel are investigating the case from all angles. A murder case has been registered against unidentified persons at the Gholwad police station under whose jurisdiction Dubey’s body was found.