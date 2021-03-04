Navy workshop to sensitise fishermen about security

Workshop will be conducted by Navy will be conducted by Indian Navy at INS Sardar Patel Porbandar on March 9

The Indian Navy will conduct a workshop for fishermen and other stakeholders in coastal security at INS Sardar Patel, the naval base in Porbandar on March 9 to sensitise fishermen about the security issues.

“Owing to sensitive geographical location of Gujarat and periodic inadvertent crossing of IMBL by fishermen, a need was felt to sensitise fishermen about the Do’s And Dont’s while they are out fishing. Also, in order to bring synergy amongst all stakeholders and to provide a platform for fishermen to interact with security agencies and to give a boost to the coastal security a Coastal Security Workshop will be conducted by Navy will be conducted by Indian Navy at INS Sardar Patel Porbandar on March 9,” an official release said.