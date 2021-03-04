scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 04, 2021
Navy workshop to sensitise fishermen about security

Owing to sensitive geographical location of Gujarat and periodic inadvertent crossing of IMBL by fishermen, a need was felt to sensitise fishermen about the Do’s And Dont’s while they are out fishing.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
March 4, 2021 4:42:58 am
Indian Navy, INS Sardar Patel, coastal security at INS Sardar Patel, Gujarat fishermen, indian express newsWorkshop will be conducted by Navy will be conducted by Indian Navy at INS Sardar Patel Porbandar on March 9

The Indian Navy will conduct a workshop for fishermen and other stakeholders in coastal security at INS Sardar Patel, the naval base in Porbandar on March 9 to sensitise fishermen about the security issues.

“Owing to sensitive geographical location of Gujarat and periodic inadvertent crossing of IMBL by fishermen, a need was felt to sensitise fishermen about the Do’s And Dont’s while they are out fishing. Also, in order to bring synergy amongst all stakeholders and to provide a platform for fishermen to interact with security agencies and to give a boost to the coastal security a Coastal Security Workshop will be conducted by Navy will be conducted by Indian Navy at INS Sardar Patel Porbandar on March 9,” an official release said.

