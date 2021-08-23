scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Navy warships reach Guam for Malabar exercise

The Navy said in a statement that INS Shivalik and INS Kadmatt reached Guam, a US territory, “as part of their on-going deployment to nations in South East Asia and the Pacific Ocean”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 23, 2021 4:59:51 am
INS Shivalik and INS Kadmatt will take part in the exercise.

Two Indian Navy warships reached Guam on Sunday to participate in the Malabar Naval Exercise, in which all four member nations of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or the Quad — India, Australia, Japan and the US — have been participating since 2020.

The exercise is scheduled to begin on August 26.

“The two ships are scheduled to participate in the annual Exercise MALABAR-21, between navies of Australia, India, Japan and the USA. MALABAR series of maritime exercises commenced in 1992 as a bilateral IN-USN exercise and has grown in stature over the years to include four prominent navies in the Pacific and Indian Ocean Region,” the statement said.

The Navy said Vice Admiral A B Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, “will have operational discussions with Rear Admiral Leonard C ‘Butch’ Dollaga, Commander CTF-74 focusing on developing an action plan and coordinated operations in the maritime domain”.

As per the statement, “MALABAR-21 would witness high-tempo exercises conducted between Destroyers, Frigates, Corvettes, Submarines, Helicopters and Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft of the participating navies. Complex surface, sub-surface and air operations including Live Weapon Firing Drills, Anti-Surface, Anti-Air and Anti-Submarine Warfare Drills, Joint Manoeuvres and Tactical exercises will be conducted during the exercise”.

