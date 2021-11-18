Navy vice-chief: Moving ahead with goal of 170 vessels in force by 2027

The Navy’s goal for 170 vessels in its force by 2027 has suffered delays but it is still moving ahead with the same objective and has also kept the possibility of having a third aircraft carrier in its plans, Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Adm Satish Namdeo Ghormade said on Tuesday.

At present, the Navy has a fleet strength of 130 vessels, including ships and submarines. Two vessels — the Visakhapatnam Class destroyer ‘INS Visakhapatnam’ and the Scorpene class submarine ‘INS Vela’ — will be commissioned into the Navy on November 21 and November 25 respectively.

Ghormade said, “Earlier the plan was for 170 (ships) by 2027, but over the period, of course there has been a delay in the procurement and acquisition process. Now we are reformulating the Maritime Capability Perspective Plan for the next 15 years, but the ICAD [Integrated Capability Development System], which has come up, is for a ten-year period. Why we work on a 15-year model, is because Navy’s projects have a long gestation period. We need to have a much larger time frame for induction.”

Asked about a possible third aircraft carrier — Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat has spoken up against it several times in the past — Ghormade said that it has been catered for in the Navy’s planning.