Saturday, May 30, 2020
COVID19

Navy to bring back 1,400 people from Sri Lanka and Maldives

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2020 3:11:20 am
Beginning June 1, the Indian Navy will bring back 1,400 people from Sri Lanka and the Maldives as part of the next phase of ‘Operation Samudra Setu’ to repatriate Indian citizens.

The Navy said in a statement Saturday: “Indian Missions in Sri Lanka and Maldives are preparing a list of Indian nationals to be evacuated and will facilitate their embarkation after requisite medical screening. COVID-related social distancing norms have been catered onboard and evacuees would be provided basic amenities and medical facilities during the sea-passage.”

