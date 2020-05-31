Navy to bring back 1,400 people from Sri Lanka and Maldives

INS Jalashwa will first bring back 700 Indians from Colombo, followed by another 700 from Male. All of them will be taken to Tuticorin. INS Jalashwa will first bring back 700 Indians from Colombo, followed by another 700 from Male. All of them will be taken to Tuticorin.

Beginning June 1, the Indian Navy will bring back 1,400 people from Sri Lanka and the Maldives as part of the next phase of ‘Operation Samudra Setu’ to repatriate Indian citizens.

The Navy said in a statement Saturday: “Indian Missions in Sri Lanka and Maldives are preparing a list of Indian nationals to be evacuated and will facilitate their embarkation after requisite medical screening. COVID-related social distancing norms have been catered onboard and evacuees would be provided basic amenities and medical facilities during the sea-passage.”

