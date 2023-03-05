Navy test-fires ship-launched version of BrahMos missile

The Navy successfully test-fired the ship-launched version of BrahMos supersonic missile with an indigenous seeker and booster in the Arabian Sea on Sunday.

“The Indian Navy carried out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship launched BrahMos missile with DRDO-designed indigenous seeker and booster, reinforcing our commitment towards Aatmanirbharta in defence,” said the Navy in a statement.

The anti-ship version of the BrahMos cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in April last year.

BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd – a joint venture of India and Russia – makes supersonic cruise missiles which has a speed of 2.8 Mach or about three times the speed of sound. The missiles can be launched from a range of platforms such as submarines, ships, aircraft, or land. BrahMos Aerospace is also developing the BrahMos NG, a compact version of the missile.

In January last year, India signed a $375 million deal with Philippines for supplying the missile. India is also eyeing other countries such as South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt to sell the missiles.