scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

Navy test-fires ship-launched version of BrahMos missile

The anti-ship version of the BrahMos cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in April last year.

"The Indian Navy carried out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship launched BrahMos missile with DRDO-designed indigenous seeker and booster," the Navy said. (Photo: Indian Navy/ Twitter)
Listen to this article
Navy test-fires ship-launched version of BrahMos missile
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Navy successfully test-fired the ship-launched version of BrahMos supersonic missile with an indigenous seeker and booster in the Arabian Sea on Sunday.

“The Indian Navy carried out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship launched BrahMos missile with DRDO-designed indigenous seeker and booster, reinforcing our commitment towards Aatmanirbharta in defence,” said the Navy in a statement.

The anti-ship version of the BrahMos cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in April last year.

Also read |Navy chief: Ties with others must to tackle maritime challenges

BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd – a joint venture of India and Russia – makes supersonic cruise missiles which has a speed of 2.8 Mach or about three times the speed of sound. The missiles can be launched from a range of platforms such as submarines, ships, aircraft, or land. BrahMos Aerospace is also developing the BrahMos NG, a compact version of the missile.

Also Read
HUL Hallmark Unique Identification, gold jewellery sale, gold, gold buying, HUID, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
No sale of gold jewellery without HUID from April 1
What it takes to buy an electoral bond
Cambridge Rahul Gandhi
Congress hits back as BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi for Cambridge address
Faced with glut, potato farmers say: Distribute aloo instead of wheat thr...

In January last year, India signed a $375 million deal with Philippines for supplying the missile. India is also eyeing other countries such as South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt to sell the missiles.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-03-2023 at 21:30 IST
Next Story

Rahul Gandhi in London: ‘BJP wants India to be silent …Congress has interesting ideas on Opposition unity, don’t want to spoil surprise’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close