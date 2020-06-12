Navy ship brings back 233 stranded Indians from Iran

The passengers have been quarantined for seven days at various locations in Porbander. (Express Photo) The passengers have been quarantined for seven days at various locations in Porbander. (Express Photo)

As many as 233 people stran-ded in Iran reached Porbandar onboard INS Shardul on Thursday. The naval ship had set sail from Iran two days ago.

All of them have been quarantined for seven days at various locations in Porbandar. Their health will be monitored on a daily basis, stated a state government release.

Most of those who arrived at Porbandar are fishermen from Valsad district who were working in Iran.

The ship set sail from Bandar Abbas port of Iran on June 8 with these Indians, mostly fishermen from Valsad district of the state, and arrived at Porbandar port on Thursday, said defence PRO for Gujarat, Puneet Chadha. “The ship is docked at Porbandar port and passengers are being deboarded. The local administration has made arrangements to send them to their respective native places,” said Chadha.

He said safety protocols, including pre-boarding health check-up and social distancing during the journey, were followed on the ship to stop the spread of coronavirus.

He added that doctors and nutritionists along with life-saving equipment were kept on the naval ship to deal with any emergency during the journey.

Earlier, naval ships ‘Jalashwa’ and ‘Magar’ had evacuated 2,874 Indians from the Maldives and Sri Lanka to ports of Kochi and Tuticorin under ‘Samudra Setu’ operation, launched to bring back Indians stranded abroad following the lockdown.

