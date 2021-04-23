Navy sends vessel to help hunt Indonesia submarine

As Indian Navy sent its Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) to assist Indonesian Navy in trying to find its submarine, which went missing on Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke with his Indonesian counterpart on the issue.

Singh on Thursday tweeted, “Spoke to the Defence Minister of Indonesia, General Prabowo Subianto, over the phone and shared my pain over the news of missing submarine Nanggala and its crew members. India is extending its full support to the ongoing Indonesian rescue efforts.

The Defence Ministry said Singh told Subianto, “As a well-wisher and a Defence Minister myself, I can feel the pain and anguish…. I have already directed the Indian Navy to move its Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel to Indonesia. I have also tasked the Indian Air Force to see the feasibility of induction of the DSRV intervention system by air.”

He asserted that India is “committed to assist our strategic partners during times of necessity”. The statement mentioned that Subianto “acknowledged and appreciated India’s support to Indonesia”.

Earlier in the day, the Navy sent its DSRV from Visakhapatnam to Tentara Nasional Indonesia-Angkatan Laut (TNI AL — Indonesian Navy) in search and rescue efforts for KRI Nanggala submarine.

The Navy said in a statement that it received an alert on Wednesday through the International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office (ISMERLO) about the missing submarine, which was reportedly part of an exercise in a location 25 miles north of the Indonesian island Bali with a crew of 53 personnel.