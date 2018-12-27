Two Navy personnel die in Kochi naval base accident

Two Navy personnel were killed in an accident at the naval base in Kochi on Thursday, a Defence spokesperson confirmed. Reports from Kochi say the accident occurred around 9 am when the door of an aircraft hanger fell on the two personnel. The injured personnel were rushed to the hospital at the headquarters of the Southern Naval Command where they succumbed to their injuries.

“Two Navy personnel died of casualties caused due to an aircraft hangar collapse,” the spokesperson told news agency PTI.

The Navy has not released further details of the incident or the names of the deceased.