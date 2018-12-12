Navy inducts deep submergence rescue vehicle

The Indian Navy Wednesday inducted the ‘Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle’ into service at the Western Naval Command here. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba inducted the vehicle into the Navy. “The induction of the vehicle has put the Indian Navy into a small league of world navies that have an integral submarine rescue capability,” a statement issued by the defence force read.

The Navy successfully concluded maiden trials of the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) on October 15, it said.

The vehicle can rescue as many as 14 people in one dive, a Navy official said.

The DSRV carried out underwater mating with a bottomed submarine, at a depth of over 300 feet. On successful mating, the DSRV opened its hatches and the submarine hatches and carried out transfer of personnel from the submarine to the DSRV, the Navy said.

These sea trials have proven the newly inducted DSRV’s ability to undertake rescue operations from disabled submarines at sea and provided the Navy with a critical capability, it said.

During the trials, the DSRV also dived successfully up to 666 metres, which is a record for deepest submergence by a ‘manned vessel’ in Indian waters.

The DSRV crew carried out remotely operated vehicle operations at a depth of over 750 metres and side scan sonar operations at a depth of over 650 metres, which are all ‘firsts’ for the Indian Navy, the statement said.