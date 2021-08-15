Navy hoists Tricolour on Goa island after ‘misunderstanding’ with locals clears

The Tricolour was unfurled on the Sao Jacinto island in South Goa on Saturday afternoon as a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a day after the Indian Navy had cancelled the event following opposition from locals. On Saturday, the Navy clarified that what had transpired on Friday was a “slight misunderstanding”.

While officers of the Navy and residents of the Sao Jacinto island amicably resolved their differences, hoisted the national flag and sang the national anthem together, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and housing and transport minister Mauvin Godinho called the islanders opposed to the flag hoisting “anti-India” and “unpatriotic”, before the Tricolour was unfurled on the island on Tuesday afternoon. At 1.18 am on Saturday, Goa Chief Minister had said in a tweet that “attempts of anti-India activities shall be dealt with an iron fist”

After the flag was hoisted on the island, Sawant, however, tweeted, “I am glad, better sense prevailed. #JaiHind #Nationfirst.”

On Friday, the Navy had said, “The plan at Jacinto Island had to be cancelled as the same was objected to by the residents…”

Residents of the island had, however, said that while they were not opposed to the hoisting of the flag, they wanted to do it themselves and did not want officials of the Centre or the state government to do it on the island.

Captain Viriato Fernandes of Goencho Avaaz, who was amid the locals on the island on Saturday, said, “It was immature on part of the head of the state to say these things.” On Friday, Fernandes had said that the islanders, who were opposed to the Coastal Zone Management Plan in Goa and the Major Ports Authorities Bill, 2020, were wary of political activities on the island.