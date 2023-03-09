scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Navy helicopter makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast, crew safe

The statement said the crew were taken to the Navy’s helicopter base INS Shikra and medically examined. It said the ditched helicopter deployed its emergency floatation gear and efforts to salvage it are underway. The Navy has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Ghatkopar murder, ghatkopar, Ghatkopar police, advanced light helicopter (ALH), Indian Express, India news, current affairsThe Navy has three ALH Mk 3 squadrons — at INS Hansa in Goa, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in Port Blair. The ALH is an indigenous multi-role chopper manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
Listen to this article
Navy helicopter makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast, crew safe
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A NAVY helicopter on Wednesday made an emergency landing off the Mumbai coast while on a routine sortie.

According to the Navy, the advanced light helicopter (ALH) was on a routine flying mission off Mumbai when it experienced a sudden loss of power and rapid loss of height.

“The pilot carried out controlled ditching over water. All three aircrew exited the helicopter safely and were recovered as part of the swift rescue operation,” it said in a statement.

Ditching refers to the controlled emergency landing of a helicopter on water.

The statement said the crew were taken to the Navy’s helicopter base INS Shikra and medically examined. It said the ditched helicopter deployed its emergency floatation gear and efforts to salvage it are underway. The Navy has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Also Read
RSS man’s daughter questions Rahul Gandhi on 'India's lost values', gets ...
Pearls Group arrest, Pearls Group, Pearls Group company arrest, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
Chit-fund scam: Deported from Fiji, Pearls Group director arrested
US hands over NISAR satellite to ISRO
swadesh darshan
Swadesh Darshan 2.0: Centre selects 30 cities across 15 states to develop...

The Navy has three ALH Mk 3 squadrons — at INS Hansa in Goa, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in Port Blair. The ALH is an indigenous multi-role chopper manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 05:08 IST
Next Story

Inverted curve: Yield on 1-year bond rises above 10-year bonds to 7.48%

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close