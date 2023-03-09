Navy helicopter makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast, crew safe

A NAVY helicopter on Wednesday made an emergency landing off the Mumbai coast while on a routine sortie.

According to the Navy, the advanced light helicopter (ALH) was on a routine flying mission off Mumbai when it experienced a sudden loss of power and rapid loss of height.

“The pilot carried out controlled ditching over water. All three aircrew exited the helicopter safely and were recovered as part of the swift rescue operation,” it said in a statement.

Ditching refers to the controlled emergency landing of a helicopter on water.

The statement said the crew were taken to the Navy’s helicopter base INS Shikra and medically examined. It said the ditched helicopter deployed its emergency floatation gear and efforts to salvage it are underway. The Navy has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The Navy has three ALH Mk 3 squadrons — at INS Hansa in Goa, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in Port Blair. The ALH is an indigenous multi-role chopper manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.