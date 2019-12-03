Navy drives away Chinese ship from Indian waters in Andaman Sea

The Indian Navy recently forced a Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) ship to return after it entered India’s exclusive economic zone in the Andaman Sea, officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

The Chinese research vessel was carrying out research activities in the Indian water and was detected by maritime surveillance aircraft operating there.

Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said anyone operating in “our region, will have to notify the Indian Navy.”

The officials said the Chinese Navy’s research ship was forced to leave the area as it had not sought permission to come there.

Meanwhile, speaking at the annual press conference Tuesday, Admiral Singh said the Navy’s long-term plan is to have three aircraft carriers, and added that the first indigenous aircraft carrier will be fully operational by 2022. He also assured the nation that the Navy is fully prepared to deal with national security challenges.

