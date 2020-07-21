Navy conducts joint exercise with US carrier strike group

Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the Indian Ocean in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (File) Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the Indian Ocean in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (File)

The USS Nimitz on Monday participated in exercises with the Indian Navy, at a time when Indian and Chinese forces are locked in a standoff at the LAC in Ladakh.

A US Navy statement said, “The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, consisting of flagship USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), participated in cooperative exercises with the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean commencing July 20.”

“It was a privilege to operate with the Indian Navy,” Rear Adm. Jim Kirk, commander, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, stated. “RADM Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, leads a powerful and highly skilled Fleet. The opportunity to have the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group join with his Fleet for a series of exercises improved our interoperability and is a testimony to the flexibility of both our Navies.”

“While operating together, the US and Indian naval forces conducted high-end exercises designed to maximize training and interoperability, including air defense. Nimitz CSG’s operations are designed to provide security throughout the region while building partnerships with friends and allies,” the US navy statement said.

It said that naval engagements such as these improve the cooperation of US and Indian maritime forces and contribute to both sides’ ability to counter threats at sea, from piracy to violent extremism. “These engagements also present opportunities to build upon the pre-existing strong relationship between the United States and India and allow both countries to learn from each other,” it said.

Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the Indian Ocean in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, it said.

