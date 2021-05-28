Navy Chief to be the Reviewing Officer for passing out parade of 140th NDA batch

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh will be the Reviewing Officer for the ceremonial Passing Out Parade of the 140th batch of the National Defence Academy (NDA), which will be held on Saturday when over 300 cadets will pass out of the academy after three years of rigorous training.

Every year, two batches of cadets pass out from India’s premier tri-services military academy which based at Khadakwasla in Pune to continue with the one more year of pre-commissioning training at the academies of their respective forces –– Indian Military Academy in Dehradun for Army, Air Force Academy in Dundigal and and Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala.

This will be the third occasion when the prestigious Passing Out Parade is being held under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will be held with strict COVID appropriate norms in place. Officials confirmed that Admiral Karambir Singh will review the parade, address the passing out cadets and give awards to the outstanding cadets from the course.

The ceremonial Passing Out Parade will be held at the Khetarpal Parade Ground of the NDA and will be streamed live From YouTube link https://youtu.be/x6r1Vk-8e7A.