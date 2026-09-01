Navy Chief Krishna Swaminathan: INS Nipun will enhance our critical underwater capabilities

Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan along with other officers during the commissioning ceremony of INS Nipun in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI)

INS Nipun will significantly enhance the Navy’s niche underwater capabilities required for multi-domain operations, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan said on Monday. He emphasised that this dedicated Diving Support and Submarine Rescue Vessel adds specialised capability for complex underwater operations and to respond to emergencies in one of the world’s most “challenging and mysterious environments”.

The Navy Chief was speaking at the commissioning ceremony of INS Nipun in Mumbai. Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, other senior naval officers, representatives from Hindustan Shipyard Ltd., Visakhapatnam, among others, were present.

INS Nipun is the second Diving Support Vessel (DSV) of the Nistar Class and is a strong addition to the Navy’s deep-sea diving and underwater support capabilities.