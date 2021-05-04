Navy chief briefs PM Modi about relief efforts, oxygen operation

THE NAVY is opening its hospitals in various cities to civilians, sending its doctors to assist other medical facilities and also joined the efforts to bring oxygen containers from other nations to fight the second wave of Covid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was informed on Monday.

Modi met Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Monday to review all the Covid-related initiatives taken by the Navy. The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that Singh briefed Modi “about various initiatives being taken by the Indian Navy to assist the countrymen in the pandemic” and mentioned that it has “reached out to all state administrations and have offered help in terms of hospital beds, transportation and other such things”.

Singh informed the PM that naval hospitals are “being opened for use of civilians in various cities”. He told Modi that “medical personnel in the Navy have been redeployed at various locations in the country to manage Covid duties” and Navy personnel are “being provided Battle Field Nursing Assistant Training to be deployed in Covid duties”.

Seven of its ships are involved in Samudra Setu 2 operation to transport oxygen containers.