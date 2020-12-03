scorecardresearch
Indian Navy alive to various maritime threats: Admiral Karambir Singh

Referring to the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Navy Chief said their surveillance aircraft P-8I and Heron drones are deployed in the region.

By: PTI | New Delhi | December 3, 2020 1:59:12 pm
Indian Navy, maritime, China, LAC, Admiral Karambir SinghIndian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said enhancing the underwater capability of the country has been a focus of the Indian Navy. (File)

Indian Navy Chief, Admiral Karambir Singh, on Thursday, said his force is alive to various threats in the maritime domain including from China and is fully ready to deal with them.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of Navy Day, he said the Navy has a standard operating procedure in case there is any infringement in the Indian Ocean region, in a veiled reference to the Chinese challenge.

Referring to the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Navy chief said the Indian Navy’s surveillance aircraft P-8I and Heron drones are deployed in the region.

“Whatever we are doing is in close coordination with the Army and the Indian Air Force,” he said. India and China are locked in a border row in eastern Ladakh for nearly seven months which was triggered by the Chinese military’s aggressive behaviour.

On the overall challenge facing the country in the maritime domain, Admiral Singh said the Indian Navy is determined to stand steadfast in these testing times. Talking about the proposed maritime theatre command, he said work is in progress and its shape will come out after some time.

The Navy chief said enhancing the underwater capability of the country has been a focus of the Indian Navy. On induction of a third aircraft carrier, he said the Navy is absolutely clear about its requirement.

