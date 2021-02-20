Navsari Elections: BJP expels 9 rebel leaders contesting as independents

BJP on Friday suspended nine rebel leaders, who are contesting as independent candidates now. (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday suspended nine rebel leaders, who are contesting as independent candidates in the February 28 panchayat and taluka panchayat elections in Navsari district, from the party for three years.

Party’s Navsari unit president Bhuralal Shah said after the names of the BJP candidates were declared for the taluka panchayat and district panchayat elections, some party leaders had expressed unhappiness.

“We tried to convince them. After the process for filing forms for the taluka panchayat and district panchayat elections ended, we found that some of our leaders and workers were contesting as independent candidates. We suspended them from the party for three years. We wanted to set up an example so that in the future nobody would take such a step,” Shah said.

The suspended leaders include Bhupat Laljibhai Dudhat (former BJP councillor of Navsari Nagar Palika), Chhanabhai Sukhabhai Jogi (former sarpanch of Kabilpore in Navsari district), Neetaben Vinodbhai Surve (BJP’s organisation secretary from Gandevi town), Riyaz Abubakar Mujawar (BJP minority cell leader from Gandevi town), party leaders Arvind Vesta Patel (from Chikhli taluka), and Chandrakant Bhikhubnhai Patel, Alpesh Amratlal Patel, Bhavanbhai Kesrabhai Patel, and Manharbhai Kantibhai Patel — all from Gandevi taluka.

A rebel leader, who is contesting as an independent candidate but did not wish to be named, said, “We have put our blood and sweat for the party and worked for its victory in the local body polls and when we demanded ticket, the party’s higher-ups denied the same and gave different excuses. Now, we have decided to contest as independent candidates as our supporters are also angry with the party.”