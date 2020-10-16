Navsari: Civic officials face case over stray donkey attacking man

Following court’s order, Navsari town police on Wednesday registered a complaint against the accused. (Representational)

Navsari Police has registered an offence against the chief officer and standing committee chairman of Navsari Nagar Palika, over the attack on an 80-year-old man by a stray donkey a year ago, following the directive of a local court on October 12.

As per the application filed by the man’s family, Abdul Gani Kapadia, a resident of Navsari, was on his way to buy medicines on August 26, 2019, when he was attacked by a stray donkey, following which he fell on the road, damaging his hip bone.

Passersby informed Kapadia’s son Nadim who took his father to Yashfin Hospital from where he was later shifted to Ashutosh Hospital in Surat where he underwent a surgery. He was discharged on September 7, 2019.

Nadim, who is an advocate, approached Navsari town police to register a police complaint against Nagar Palika officials. According to him, police did not register any offence and he approached Navsari chief officer Dashrat Gohil and standing committee chairman Premchand Lalwani on September 18, 2019.

Nadim said, “We are satisfied with the court order. It is the responsibility of the chief officer and standing committee chairman to ensure safety of the people on the road. Had the stray animals were shifted from the road, this incident would not have taken place.”

“A couple of months ago, an elderly woman who was attacked by a stray cattle in Navsari town died on the spot. People of Navsari are paying taxes regularly to the municipal authorities who are liable to provide all the facilities,” he added.

Following court’s order, Navsari town police on Wednesday registered a complaint against the accused under IPC sections 166 (public servant disobeying the law, causing injury to any person), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 290 (public nuisance), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others).

Navsari town police inspector H R Vaghela said, “We have registered an offence after the court’s order and we will carry out further investigations into the case. We will also take statements of the eye witnesses. Action will be taken against the accused in coming days.”

