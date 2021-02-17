R-Day violence: MLA Khaira, Navreet’s grandfather demand judicial probe

MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and the grandfather of deceased youth Navreet Singh, who had died during the Republic Day Tractor parade, demanded that a commission of sitting judges of Supreme Court be appointed to probe the entire sequences of the violence on January 26 and the case of missing farmers.

They urged farmers to bring the issue of victimisation of the youth and farmers by Delhi Police to the centre stage.

Hardeep Singh, grandfather of Navreet Singh who had died in Delhi after falling off from a tractor according to police, and Khaira were addressing media persons in Jalandhar on Tuesday.

Both Khaira and Hardeep also said that farmers unions should not disown youths, including Deep Sidhu and Lakha Sidhana.

“It is sad that first the farmer unions gave a call for participating in tractor parade…and now have disowned the ones trapped by police and have run away from their responsibility,” said Hardeep Singh.

While police claim that Navreet was killed due to falling off from his tractor which lost balance, his grandfather again alleged that he was hit by a bullet first. They also demanded a thorough probe into the alleged trap laid by the Delhi Police which resulted in violence during the tractor parade on Republic Day.

They said that when the postmortem was conducted in Uttar Pradesh, the analysis of the report by several forensic experts confirmed the bullet injury.