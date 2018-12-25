Navodaya Vidyalayas Commissioner Bishwajit Kumar Singh: ‘Have proposed that govt deploy two full-time counsellors in each school’

WITH 49 student suicides reported over the last five years from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across India, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has proposed that the central government deploy two fulltime counsellors in each school, NVS Commissioner Bishwajit Kumar Singh tells Ritika Chopra. Excerpts:

Advertising

Close to 50 suicides in five years. Is there something that the JNVs are doing wrong?

Student suicides in JNVs have to be understood in the context of the social background and psychological make-up of the children who study here. Entering the (Navodaya) system is a big change for them. There is a world of difference between rural life and life in a Navodaya Vidyalaya. I think we need a specialised set-up to help children acclimatise.

Although we have a system in place, it is not a specialised set-up. Our teachers are working hard on this front, but you have to acknowledge that one JNV teacher is responsible for 80 kids in a school. Raising even two children is a big challenge for parents these days. The teachers have largely succeeded (in helping students acclimatise), but there have been incidents of suicides.

Have you identified the main reasons behind the suicides?

Advertising

As I have mentioned already, the culture shock that a village boy or girl experiences after joining a JNV is a big reason. This is probably why suicides peak in July, August and September, which is right after the two-month summer break. The second peak period is exam season, January and February. Unrequited love and a hostile relationship between parents also drive students to an early grave. Lastly, corporal punishment or humiliation suffered at the hand of a teacher is also a reason why suicides have happened in the past.

What are you doing to stem these deaths?

Instead of leaving a chunk of teaching to the last few months before the exams, we have asked teachers to complete the syllabus by November, so that students have enough time to cope with stress. We are keen on engaging at least two counsellors in each school and we have recently submitted a proposal to this effect to the HRD Ministry.

We also noticed that a majority of suicides is by boys. This is probably because there are not any full-time wardens for the boys’ hostels. The girls’ hostel has had matrons since 1993. In the last one year, we have tried recruiting ex-servicemen as wardens, but there are not enough candidates. We have decided to not restrict the post to ex-servicemen.

Has the government agreed to the proposal on employing full-time counsellors in JNVs?

The proposal we sent involves an expenditure of Rs 56 to 60 crore every year. It is very expensive. So we are now looking at achieving the objective in an economical way. The fact remains that we do not require counsellors throughout the day. So now, there are two thoughts. First, why not have reputed institutions, which can be available on an on-call basis or which can counsel students online? Second, we could assign a counsellor to a cluster of five schools.

What do you do after a suicide to help other JNV students cope with the tragedy? Are they counselled?

Our school principals have certain amount of contingency fund, which can be used to hire a professional, but in general that does not happen. Usually, we depute teachers from other schools to ensure that they speak to the students so that they are not scared.

In many cases, JNV principals and teachers have been either suspended or transferred after a suicide for not being able to spot change in a child’s behaviour or tell-tale signs of depression. They feel it’s unfair to expect the overburdened employees to know what’s going on in every child’s mind. Your comment.

Advertising

When you head an institution you have to responsible and accountable. We have acted against principals and House Masters only in cases where we noticed they haven’t discharged their duties properly. In 2017, a child in a JNV in Haryana committed suicide because a classmate didn’t reciprocate his feelings. In such a case, the school authorities cannot claim they weren’t aware of the change in the child’s behaviour. The children are in our custody and the teachers should have known what the boy was going through. In a residential set-up, it is wrong for a teacher to think that their duty is only to teach. Also, should we not act in cases of corporal punishment? These incidents warranted action. We are not trying to harass teachers. Before any action there are two levels of inquiries.