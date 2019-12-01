Navlakhi gang rape: Police announce Rs 1 lakh reward for info on accused

Vadodara Police on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on the two accused in the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl in Navlakhi ground on Friday. The police also prohibited entry of people to the compound after 9pm.

On Saturday, the police prepared a fresh sketch of the two accused based on an updated description given by the girl. As per new information, the accused speak Marwari and carried an Android phone and a standard qwerty keypad handset.

Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut also issued prohibitory orders against people venturing into the Navlakhi compound after 9pm. “Such an order was in place earlier but it was withdrawn when people made representations about the issue as Navlakhi compound and the Akota Dandia Bazaar flyover are two popular hangout spots. Since Navlakhi ground is a vast area which includes a jungle-like patch, it is better to exercise caution.

Therefore, we are prohibiting people from venturing into the area after 9pm,” Gahlaut said. On Friday, the police used a drone camera to track the exit points from the compound, where the girl was allegedly gang-raped and her friend assaulted by two men on Thursday night.

The girl and her friend visited the Khanqah-e-Aliya Rafaiya Dargah across the Navlakhi ground before deciding to go to the compound for a stroll. The police also questioned over 30 suspects from the areas.

Meanwhile, residents of the area where the girl lives submitted a memorandum to Gahlaut seeking a thorough probe and immediate arrest of the accused.