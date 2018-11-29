Navjot Singh Sidhu’s photo with pro-Khalistani leader sparks fresh controversy

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been facing the heat of opposition leaders for heaping praise on the Pakistan government, landed himself into yet another controversy after a photograph of him with pro-Khalistani activist Gopal Singh Chawla was posted on the latter’s Facebook wall on Thursday.

Chawla, who is associated with Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), was allegedly in “regular touch” with a member of terror module busted by Punjab Police earlier this month.

Chawla had earlier stopped the Indian High Commission officials from entering gurdwaras in Nankana Sahib in connection with the birthday celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. In a viral video, the activist was heard telling the officials that there were Khalistani supporters inside.

Condemning the meeting between the duo, the BJP immediately upped the attack against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, asking him if he “planned to disturb Punjab again like Indira Gandhi”.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Tajinder Bagga said, “Sidhu met Khalistani terrorist Gopal Chawla in Pakistan. What’s cooking Rahul Gandhi? Four days ago, Punjab Police had exposed the Khalistani involvement in Amritsar terrorist attack and yesterday, your leader met the Khalistani terrorist. Are you planning to disturb Punjab again like Indira Gandhi?”

Raising questions on the matter, the Akali Dal also asked Sidhu Thursday whether “India is his priority” or not. “There was a link between Gopal Chawla and a terrorist attack that took place in Amritsar (on Nirankari Bhavan), which is his (Sidhu’s) constituency. If he shakes hands with him or does something with him, then Sidhu has to answer in order to clear whether the country is his priority or something else,” PTI quoted SAD president Sukhbir Badal as saying.

Taking a swipe at the Congress president, Badal said Rahul Gandhi has a “very good opportunity” to expand his party to Pakistan by making Sidhu the chief of the party’s unit there.

However, Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka slammed the Akali Dal for attacking Sidhu and not taking action against Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Gobind Singh Longowal, whose photograph with Chawla has also appeared on social media. “I feel Sukhbir Badal, Badal family and BJP is suffering from Sidhu phobia. I think they chant Sidhu’s name more than Baba (Guru) Nanak Dev,” said Verka according to PTI.

“Longowal knows Chawla very well. He knows Chawla is a member of (Pakistan) Gurdwara committee. He also knows Chawla is our country’s enemy. Despite this, Longowal posed with Chawla for a picture. Sidhu even does not know about Chawla,” claimed Verka.

Verka asked Badal whether he would seek resignation of Longowal as SGPC chief.

Meanwhile, former chief of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Paramjit Singh Sarna claimed that Sidhu avoided Chawla many times. “But he (Chawla) managed to get a picture clicked with him,” said Sarna at Attari in Amritsar, PTI reported.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had hit out at Sidhu over his “good relations” with Pakistan, saying the Congress leader seems to be getting “more love and respect” from the neighbouring country than in India.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the minister had said, “He (Imran Khan) offered him (Navjot Singh Sidhu) to fight elections from Pakistan. He (Sidhu) seems to have more love and respect in Pakistan than what I noticed over here. He has some good relationships over there.”