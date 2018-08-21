Navjot Singh Sidhu’s hug in Pak earns ire of slain soldiers’ kin in Punjab

CAPTION-

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu during crossing over to Pakistan at Attari-Wagah Border. He left for Pakistan to be guest in swearing ceremony of Imran Khan as Prime Minister of Pakistan at Attrai on Friday, August 17 2018. EXPRESS PHOTO BY RANA SIMRANJIT SINGH

Family members of Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh who was beheaded by Pakistani troops in May last year and the kin of Garud Commando Gursewak Singh, who was killed in January 2016 attack on Pathankot Air Force Station, on Monday flayed Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for hugging Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit across the border.

Paramjit Singh’s brother, Ranjit Singh, who came from Vein Puein village in Tarn Taran district said here Monday that Sidhu’s hug with Bajwa had “refreshed our wounds”. “We are feeling as sad and low as we felt when Pakistan army beheaded Paramjit and took away his head. They took away his head and turban. Instead of hugging, Sidhu should have brought the turban back. At least, he should have asked where they have kept the head of my brother. At least, he should have asked for the turban. Instead of raising that issue and expressing concern over that, he hugged the army General,” said Ranjit Singh.

“When my brother was beheaded, Sidhu and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had visited us. At that time, Sidhu had said that ‘Pakistan was our enemy and we will tear it into pieces’. He then said, ‘We will avenge by bringing ten heads’. But, what he has done in Pakistan will definitely bring the morale of Indian soldiers down,” added Ranjit Singh.

Singh said that as Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had already criticised Sidhu for the act, “action” against Sidhu should be the next logical step.

A resident of Kathunangal Harpreet Singh, brother of Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, who was killed during patrolling at border in Rajouri-Poonch area in December last year, also flayed Sidhu for the hug with Bajwa. The same sentiment was echoed by resident of a village in Ambala district, Sucha Singh, father of Garud Commando Gursewak Singh who was killed during terrorist attack on Pathankot airbase.

Sidhu was not available for comment on the remarks made by family members of the slain soldiers.

