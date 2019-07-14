Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns from Punjab Cabinet, tweets resignation letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi

Amid the ongoing tussle with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the state cabinet. Announcing the decision on Twitter, Sidhu shared the resignation letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi.

Advertising

The resignation is dated June 10, the day he had met the then AICC president Rahul Gandhi. He made the letter public on Sunday. However, a spokesperson of Chief Minister’s Office said CM Amarinder Singh has not received the resignation letter.

Both Singh and Sidhu have been at loggerheads ever since the Cabinet reshuffle on June 6. Sidhu was divested of the local government and tourism and cultural affairs departments over “non-performance.” He was given charge of power and new and renewable energy. In an apparent snub, Sidhu was also left out of the consultative groups formed by the CM two days after the cabinet reshuffle to accelerate the implementation of the government’s flagship programmes.

My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019. pic.twitter.com/WS3yYwmnPl — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 14, 2019

Sidhu had then approached Gandhi and “apprised him of the situation”, besides handing over a letter to him. He also did not attend the Cabinet meeting held thereafter. “Why should I attend the meeting when there is a trust deficit in me? My seat in the Cabinet is three inches away from the Chief Minister. If he had expressed distrust in me publicly, where is the point in being seated next to him?” Sidhu had said.

The Congress had deputed party veteran Ahmed Patel to resolve the issues between Sidhu and Punjab CM. Amarinder had met Patel during his visit to Delhi last month. It was learnt that Amarinder told Patel about Sidhu’s non-performance.

Advertising

The Amarinder-Sidhu feud also saw the Vigilance Bureau conducting an inquiry into Zirakpur municipality, a department under Local Bodies. Also, the government had prepared a dossier against Sidhu to prove a point that he was a non-performer. A delegation of three ministers led by Brahm Mohindra had met Patel in Delhi recently to hand him the dossier. But Patel is learnt to have returned it stating that the state Congress could have chosen a different time to take on Sidhu, a star campaigner of the party.

Amarinder and Sidhu also got involved in a war of words over the latter’s visit to Pakistan. Sidhu had gone to Pakistan for prime minister Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony and for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor.