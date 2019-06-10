After being divested of his portfolio, Navjot Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

After being divested of his key portfolios, Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu met AICC president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the party General Secretary of UP East, on Monday morning and is learnt to have apprised him of his situation.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was also a part of the meeting. Sidhu tweeted a picture of all four, tagging Rahul, Priyanka, Patel and PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar.

He tweeted, “Met the Congress President, handed him my letter, appraised him of the situation !”

Met the congress President, handed him my letter, appraised him of the situation ! pic.twitter.com/ZcLW0rr8r3 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 10, 2019

Sources said after the meeting, Rahul Gandhi’s office has established a connection with Chief Minister’s office on the issue.

Sidhu has not assumed charge of the issue as of now. He was in Delhi on Monday and his next action remains to be seen.

Congress’ star performer, Sidhu was removed from Local Bodies and Tourism and Cultural Affairs department by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday, after Sidhu had stayed away from Cabinet meeting and addressed a parallel press conference.

Along with him, departments of 12 other ministers were also rejigged. Amarinder had been citing non-performance by Sidhu in his Local Bodies department and squarely blamed him for party’s bad show in cities.

Sidhu’s confrontation with Amarinder had reached a flashpoint after Sidhu indirectly accused Amarinder of a quid pro quo with Badals at a recent Bathinda rally.