‘Have full faith in Sonia Gandhi’s leadership’: Navjot Sidhu after Delhi meeting

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday met senior party leaders at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi and said he has full faith in party chief Sonia Gandhi’s leadership, and any decision taken by her will be acceptable.

“I have already expressed my concerns to the party high command and I am sure any decision that will be taken by the Congress president would be in the best interest of the party and Punjab,” he told reporters after an hour-long meeting with AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and party general secretary-in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat at the party headquarters. “I have full faith in the leadership,” he added.

Rawat said, “Navjot Sidhu has been asked to work as Punjab Congress president and set up the organisation structure and strengthen it.”

This comes a day after Sidhu went live on his Facebook page saying that he will not make compromises in his political career.

While thanking the party high command for giving him respect and honouring his merit, Sidhu said there was a bigger struggle for him, the system needed to change, and people like him would come and go.

In the video, Sidhu said, “When you have to change a system then you do not fight individuals. Corruption starts from the bottom. But corruption is nailed from the top. It then starts percolating downwards. I take pleasure in opposing such corrupt systems. I have never compromised. I acknowledge all those people who have given me respect and honoured my merit. But there is a bigger struggle.”

Sidhu’s latest video had evinced curiosity, as he was upset with the Punjab government for appointing APS Deol as AG and IPS Sahota as DGP.

Earlier this week, Sidhu had also given a miss to the wedding ceremony of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s son, raising speculations of heightened tensions within the party. He later advised his own government through a tweet saying: “Punjab must prevent & prepare, rather than repent & repair… Private Thermal Plants floating guidelines, punishing Domestic Consumers by not keeping Coal Stock for 30 Days should be penalised. It is time to aggressively work on Solar PPAs, & roof-top solar connected to the Grid!”

He was referring to the coal shortage being faced by the state.

Appointed PPCC chief on July 19, Sidhu resigned in September, minutes after allocation of portfolios to ministers in the new government headed by Charanjit Singh Channi who succeeded Amarinder Singh as Chief Minister. However, the decision to accept his resignation is yet to be taken. Sources said a final decision on this will come by Friday.

According to Congress leaders familiar with the developments in Punjab, although Sidhu had his say in some of the crucial decisions post Captain Amarinder Singh’s resignation from the top post, he was “angry and upset” that his suggestions were ignored in the appointment of some top officials.