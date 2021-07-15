Navjot Singh Sidhu likely to be named Punjab Congress chief

With Congress dissidents led by former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu taking potshots at their own govt for "the delay in punishing the guilty", the issue has come to symbolise the party's failure to keep its poll promises. (File photo)

Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be named as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief amid the ongoing crisis in the party’s state unit. He is set to replace incumbent Sunil Jakhar.

The party high command has been working on naming Sidhu as the PPCC chief despite Chief Minister Amarinder Singh digging in his heels earlier and stating that he was against Sidhu to be elevated to the post of PPCC chief by ignoring several rightful leaders.

The party high command has, however, consulted Sidhu on choosing his team also. He was made a part of several virtual meetings while the District Congress Committee presidents were being discussed. The party is likely to declare the entire team of PCC shortly.

Congress’ Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat had earlier told the Indian Express that CM Amarinder will continue in his office.

The party has been trying to quell the dissension in the party by holding several meetings and constituting a panel to listen to the grievances of the state congress leaders.

While the formal announcement is expected shortly, Sidhu has already been garnering support from various party leaders. His workers have already been preparing for his visit to the Golden Temple after he takes over as PPCC chief.

Given the gulf between the CM and Sidhu, as the latter had openly rebelled against the former, it remains to be seen how both will work together.